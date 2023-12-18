Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

Empire stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$40.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

