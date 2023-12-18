Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $386,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

