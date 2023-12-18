Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 1.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Encompass Health worth $37,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

