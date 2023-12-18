Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.23. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

