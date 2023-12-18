Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance
Epiroc AB (publ) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 28.00%.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.
