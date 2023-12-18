Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $290.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $244.60 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

