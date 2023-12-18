Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $766.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $767.85.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.