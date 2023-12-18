Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $27.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,901 shares of company stock worth $1,292,411 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

