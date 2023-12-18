Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

