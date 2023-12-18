Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

