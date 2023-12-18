Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

