ExlService’s (EXLS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

