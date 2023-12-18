Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

