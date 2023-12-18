F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.15% of F5 worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $177.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

