Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at CIBC

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
