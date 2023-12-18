Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at CIBC

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

