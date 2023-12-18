Financial Analysis: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -13.16% -23.06% -5.73% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $180.72 million 0.06 -$3.74 million ($2.58) -0.42 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boxlight and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 548.15%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Boxlight beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; and MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based, campus-wide communication and control solution, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

