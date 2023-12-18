Financial Analysis: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Competitors

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 26.61 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.70 billion $1.65 billion 2.10

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -216.71% -3.44% -3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1058 2299 2818 102 2.31

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 97.71%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.