Financial Comparison: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.33 $2.06 million $0.20 23.20 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 4.33 -$73.29 million $1.10 13.79

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Global Self Storage pays out 145.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 18.60% 4.73% 3.39% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.47% 10.72% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

