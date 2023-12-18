Financial Contrast: Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brink’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.05%. Brink’s has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Brink’s.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.51 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.57 Brink’s $4.82 billion 0.81 $170.60 million $2.96 29.31

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Brink’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% Brink’s 2.90% 49.69% 4.76%

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brink’s beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

