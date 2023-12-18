Financial Review: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 16.86% 6.49% 5.31% Nogin -56.96% N/A -62.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nogin 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoStar Group and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Nogin has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,438.46%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Nogin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.39 billion 14.97 $369.45 million $0.99 88.45 Nogin $68.27 million 0.02 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Nogin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Nogin

(Get Free Report)

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.