Financial Review: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) versus SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $457,000.00 3.41 -$95.25 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.72 million 4.86 -$109.16 million ($0.69) -3.06

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FOXO Technologies and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $4.26, indicating a potential upside of 101.90%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% SomaLogic -159.54% -24.72% -21.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SomaLogic beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About SomaLogic

(Get Free Report)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries use in diagnostic applications for various diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal, a laboratory-developed test. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutions. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina Cambridge, Ltd for the development of co-branded NGS-based proteomic distributable kits. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

