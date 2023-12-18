Financial Survey: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) versus PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Indonesia Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 6.41 -$3.12 million N/A N/A PrimeEnergy Resources $111.97 million 1.76 $48.66 million $13.47 8.01

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 32.04% 24.48% 14.48%

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.