First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $154.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

