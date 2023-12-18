First Hawaiian Bank Sells 168 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $439.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

