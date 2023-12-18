First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $32,140,000.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

