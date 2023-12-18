First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) COO Christopher J. Riffle Sells 5,019 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

