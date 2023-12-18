First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

