Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.