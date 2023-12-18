Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
