FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,366,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

