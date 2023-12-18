FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $158,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $472.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

