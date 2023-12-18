FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

