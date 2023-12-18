FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $247.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

