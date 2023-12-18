Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE FL opened at $30.48 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

