Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE FL opened at $30.48 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on FL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the period.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.