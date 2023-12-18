Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 306,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONA opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

