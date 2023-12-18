Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

