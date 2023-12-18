Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.