Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 11,478 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

