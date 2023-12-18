FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FreightCar America Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

