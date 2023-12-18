Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $136.00 on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $151.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

