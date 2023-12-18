Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $136.00 on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $151.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Games Workshop Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.