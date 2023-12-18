General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD opened at $252.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

