Genpact (NYSE:G) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

NYSE:G opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,099,000 after acquiring an additional 351,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after acquiring an additional 715,149 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

