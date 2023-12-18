GenTrust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,346 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.40% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $981.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

