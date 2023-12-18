GenTrust LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EWY stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

