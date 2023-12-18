GenTrust LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

