GenTrust LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

