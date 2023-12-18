GenTrust LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

