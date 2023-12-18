GenTrust LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GS opened at $380.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $386.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.47 and a 200-day moving average of $329.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.