GenTrust LLC Sells 18,287 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

