GenTrust LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.71 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

