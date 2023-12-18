GenTrust LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,648 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.84% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of URA stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

